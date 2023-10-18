Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về Protein của hệ thống miễn dịch và các phương pháp điều trị bệnh tiềm năng

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 18, 2023
Những hiểu biết mới về Protein của hệ thống miễn dịch và các phương pháp điều trị bệnh tiềm năng

Researchers from the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams, have made significant progress in understanding certain immune system proteins. The study, published in the journal Cell, focuses on the complement cascade and its role in our immune response.

The complement cascade is a series of events that are activated when potential threats are detected in the body. This process produces protein messengers, C3a and C5a, which then activate specific receptors on cells, triggering internal signals. However, the mechanisms of these receptors, particularly C5aR1, have remained elusive.

Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images provide insights into how the receptors interact with molecules, change shape upon activation, and transmit signals within the cell.

The findings have potential implications for the development of drugs that target these receptors to treat a range of diseases, including severe cases of COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. This research offers comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to harness the power of our body’s natural defenses.

As the global community continues to face diseases that impact millions of people, understanding the nuances of our immune system becomes increasingly important. This research contributes to that understanding and opens up potential avenues for innovative treatment options.

Source: Yadav MK, Maharana J, Yadav R, et al. Molecular basis of anaphylatoxin binding, activation, and signaling bias at complement receptors. Cell. 2023:S0092867423010747. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2023.09.020

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá hàm lượng Helium cao trong dung nham Bắc Cực, cho thấy lõi Trái đất đang bị rò rỉ

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Phân tích hành vi của sóng trong môi trường thay đổi theo thời gian

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Phức hợp Ruthenium hạt nhân cho phép khử CO2 bằng quang xúc tác có tính chọn lọc cao

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá hàm lượng Helium cao trong dung nham Bắc Cực, cho thấy lõi Trái đất đang bị rò rỉ

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phân tích hành vi của sóng trong môi trường thay đổi theo thời gian

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phức hợp Ruthenium hạt nhân cho phép khử CO2 bằng quang xúc tác có tính chọn lọc cao

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Giải mã “Đôi chân mũm mĩm” của sâu bướm: Giải phẫu và chức năng

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments