Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Phim ngắn mới “One Revolution Per Minute” giới thiệu hành trình khám phá không gian đầy cảm hứng

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Phim ngắn mới “One Revolution Per Minute” giới thiệu hành trình khám phá không gian đầy cảm hứng

A new short film titled “One Revolution Per Minute” has recently emerged, created by animator and filmmaker Erik Wernquist. Known for his previous work on space-oriented concepts, Wernquist takes viewers on a visual journey through different areas of the solar system aboard the space station SSPO Esperanta.

The film showcases stunning visuals of various celestial bodies, including Mars and Saturn. The attention to detail is remarkable, with the space station designed to resemble a luxurious hotel or cruise ship. Throughout the video, viewers are treated to glimpses of a magnificent lounge and a wall of mirrors, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

While the film is undeniably awe-inspiring, some viewers have noted that it deviates from accurate physics. Specifically, the rotation of the outside scenery does not align with gravity’s effects on objects and individuals within the space station. However, this minor discrepancy does not diminish the overall majesty and beauty presented in the film.

Wernquist’s previous work, including the acclaimed video “Wanderers” featuring the iconic voice-over of Carl Sagan, also captivated audiences with its inspirational depiction of space exploration. With “One Revolution Per Minute,” Wernquist solidifies his position as a leading filmmaker in the realm of space exploration.

As fans eagerly await Wernquist’s future projects, his films continue to inspire and transport viewers to the sights and wonders of the universe – places they may never have the chance to personally experience.

Nguồn:

Erik Wernquist – One Revolution Per Minute

UT – This Short Film is a Stunning Preview of Human Space Exploration

UT – A Human Migration to Space is NOT so Inevitable, says New Research

UT – New Video Will Get You Excited for New Horizons’ Pluto Encounter (as if you already aren’t…)

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học cho biết sự kiện địa chấn lớn nhất trên sao Hỏa không phải do tác động của thiên thạch gây ra

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Sydney phát triển phương pháp chụp ảnh siêu phân giải mà không cần siêu thấu kính

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Phương pháp mới sử dụng vi khuẩn để chiết xuất các nguyên tố đất hiếm cho công nghệ năng lượng sạch

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học cho biết sự kiện địa chấn lớn nhất trên sao Hỏa không phải do tác động của thiên thạch gây ra

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Sydney phát triển phương pháp chụp ảnh siêu phân giải mà không cần siêu thấu kính

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phương pháp mới sử dụng vi khuẩn để chiết xuất các nguyên tố đất hiếm cho công nghệ năng lượng sạch

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sự tiến hóa cuối cùng của ngôi sao khổng lồ được tiết lộ thông qua các quan sát siêu tân tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments