Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Chương trình Không gian của Trung Quốc: Một hành trình tiến bộ đáng chú ý

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
In a recent TV panel discussion titled “Space for All,” Dr. Christian Feichtinger, the executive director of the International Astronautical Federation, praised China’s extraordinary advancements in its space program. The panel, co-hosted by CGTN and Azerbaijan’s national TV station AzTV in Baku, showcased China’s remarkable journey and highlighted several key achievements.

One of the notable achievements discussed was China’s Earth observation constellation. This constellation consists of a network of satellites that provide accurate and up-to-date data about our planet. The Earth observation constellation has proved to be immensely valuable in various fields, including meteorology, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

Another significant accomplishment highlighted by Dr. Feichtinger was the Baidu navigation system, developed by China. Baidu, often referred to as the “Google of China,” has designed a satellite navigation system that offers precise positioning and navigation services. This system not only benefits China but also serves as an alternative to existing systems, providing global coverage and promoting international cooperation.

Furthermore, Dr. Feichtinger commended China’s efforts in assisting emerging space nations. China has been actively involved in sharing its expertise and resources with these nations, contributing to the democratization of space technology. This cooperation fosters mutual understanding, cooperation, and advancement in the field of space exploration.

China’s space program has showcased tremendous growth and progress in recent years, establishing itself as a key player in the global space industry. The country’s dedication to innovation, research, and international collaboration has yielded significant results, propelling advancements in various domains.

Overall, China’s marvellous achievements and dynamic progress in its space program continue to inspire and shape the future of space exploration. With its ambitious plans and unwavering commitment to scientific discovery, China is sure to make even greater strides in the years to come.

Nguồn:
– CGTN Television Network
– AzTV, Azerbaijan’s national TV station

