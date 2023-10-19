Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sự xâm nhập ngoạn mục của các vật thể vào khí quyển Trái đất

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 19, 2023
Sự xâm nhập ngoạn mục của các vật thể vào khí quyển Trái đất

Summary: When objects enter Earth’s atmosphere, they often create a fiery blaze due to the intense friction with the air. This article explores the fascinating phenomenon of objects entering Earth’s atmosphere, including the science behind it.

When objects such as meteors, space debris, or spacecraft re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, they experience an awe-inspiring transformation. As these objects encounter the Earth’s atmosphere, they encounter immense friction due to the air molecules colliding with them at high speeds.

The intense friction generates a tremendous amount of heat, causing the objects to heat up and produce a fiery glow. The heat quickly vaporizes the material on the leading edge of the objects, creating a luminous plasma trail that is visible from the ground. This stunning display is commonly referred to as a “fiery blaze.”

The process of entering Earth’s atmosphere is known as atmospheric entry. It is a critical phase for spacecraft returning from space missions, as the intense heat generated during this phase needs to be managed to ensure the survival of the vehicle and its occupants.

Scientists and engineers employ various measures to protect objects, such as spacecraft, from the extreme heat during atmospheric entry. Thermal protection systems, like heat shields made of materials capable of withstanding high temperatures, are used to ensure the safe passage of objects through the fiery blaze.

The study of atmospheric entry and the understanding of the physics behind it are essential for space exploration. By comprehending the forces and effects involved, scientists and engineers can develop better strategies to protect objects and improve the safety of space missions.

Nguồn:
– Merriam-Webster Dictionary: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/atmospheric%20entry
–NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/langley/news/factsheets/Atmospheric-Entry.html

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Máy quét toàn thân: Cách mạng hóa những hiểu biết về bệnh tật

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Images of Jet Stream on Jupiter

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh mới “Polyhymnia” đặt ra câu hỏi về các yếu tố chưa biết

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Máy quét toàn thân: Cách mạng hóa những hiểu biết về bệnh tật

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Images of Jet Stream on Jupiter

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh mới “Polyhymnia” đặt ra câu hỏi về các yếu tố chưa biết

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie: Những điều bạn cần biết

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments