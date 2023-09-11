Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Mô hình bộ gen mới cho thấy nút thắt đáng kể về dân số tổ tiên loài người

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Mô hình bộ gen mới cho thấy nút thắt đáng kể về dân số tổ tiên loài người

A recent genomic study has revealed a significant bottleneck in the human ancestor populations that existed between 800,000 and 900,000 years ago. This aligns with the time period believed to be when the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern Homo sapiens lived. However, further archaeological evidence is needed to validate this finding.

The study, led by Wangjie Hu and his colleagues, employed a coalescence model to explore the divergence between gene lineages and estimate past population sizes. They analyzed genomic sequences from 3,154 individuals across 10 African and 40 non-African populations. The results showed a distinct bottleneck in all African populations, with a staggering 98.7% decline in the ancestral population at the outset of the bottleneck.

The decline in population size during this period coincided with climatic changes, including extended glaciations, lowered marine surface temperatures, and likely prolonged droughts across Africa and Eurasia. These environmental factors may have contributed to the severe bottleneck experienced by our human ancestors.

While the bottleneck was directly identified in all African populations, it was only weakly detected in the non-African populations. This suggests that the effects of the bottleneck may have been limited or short-lived outside of Africa.

The proposed bottleneck aligns with the time period believed to be when the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern Homo sapiens lived. However, experts Nick Ashton and Chris Stringer caution the need for tangible archaeological and fossil evidence to support the bottleneck theory.

This new genomic model provides valuable insights into the ancient history of our human ancestors and their survival through a severe population bottleneck. Further research and archaeological discoveries will be crucial in validating and expanding upon these findings.

nguồn:
– “Genomic inference of a severe human bottleneck during the Early to Middle Pleistocene transition” by Wangjie Hu, Ziqian Hao, Pengyuan Du, Fabio Di Vincenzo, Giorgio Manzi, Jialong Cui, Yun-Xin Fu, Yi-Hsuan Pan, and Haipeng Li
– “Did our ancestors nearly die out? Genetic analyses suggest an ancient human population crash 900,000 years ago” by Nick Ashton and Chris Stringer

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đừng bỏ lỡ cơ hội hiếm có để ngắm sao chổi Nishimura

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Một robot có kích thước bằng côn trùng được hỗ trợ bởi các vụ nổ có thể bò, nhảy và mang vác vật nặng

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

SpaceX trì hoãn việc phóng vệ tinh Starlink do lo ngại về thời tiết

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Cám ơn vì sự quyên góp hào phóng của bạn!

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Công ty khởi nghiệp thẻ tín dụng đầu tiên trên thiết bị di động OneCard sắp huy động được 100 triệu USD trong vòng Series E

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Citigroup trở thành đơn vị giám sát kỹ thuật số đầu tiên của sàn giao dịch trái phiếu BondbloX

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Kênh WhatsApp: Kết nối người dùng và thực thể trên toàn thế giới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments