Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sự phấn khích dưới nước: Cá voi lưng gù tận hưởng dịch vụ mát-xa bằng rong biển

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Sự phấn khích dưới nước: Cá voi lưng gù tận hưởng dịch vụ mát-xa bằng rong biển

A group of tourists on a tour off the coast of Perth, Australia, had an extraordinary experience when they encountered two highly excited humpback whales. The tour agency, Whale Watch Western Australia, described the whales’ behavior as they twisted, rolled, and trumpeted their excitement. The source of their enthusiasm? Seaweed.

According to the agency’s blog post, humpback whales of all ages enjoy a seaweed facial. The sensitive skin and tubercles on their rostrum make them receptive to the sensation of a seaweed massage. This encounter was referred to as a “whale day spa,” highlighting the pleasure these creatures derive from the interaction.

During the tour, the tourists also had the opportunity to observe several mother humpback whales with their calves, a group of four male humpbacks, and a pod of Bottlenose dolphins. Whale Watch Western Australia expressed their gratitude for being able to join these magnificent creatures in their socializing and playful activities.

Humpback whales migrate annually in Western Australia, with over 45,000 individuals traveling from the cold feeding grounds of Antarctica to the warmer waters near Kimberly starting in September. The encounter with the excited humpbacks and other marine wildlife made this experience a memorable one for the tourists.

This article provides a glimpse into the joy that humpback whales experience when they engage in a seaweed massage. The sensitivity of their skin and tubercles on their rostrum makes this interaction particularly pleasant for them. It is truly remarkable to witness these intelligent and majestic creatures in their natural habitat, engaging in social and playful behaviors.

Nguồn:
– Whale Watch Western Australia blog post
– Whale Watch Western Australia, tour agency

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học làm sáng tỏ bí ẩn về các thiên hà sớm nhất của vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments