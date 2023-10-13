Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NGC 685: Thiên hà xoắn ốc quay tròn

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 13, 2023
NGC 685: Thiên hà xoắn ốc quay tròn

Astronomers have captured a stunning image of the NGC 685 galaxy using the Hubble Space Telescope. Located about 58 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Eridanus, this spiral galaxy is an average-sized galaxy spanning 60,000 light-years. It is estimated to host at least 100 million stars, although significantly fewer compared to the Milky Way, which is believed to consist of around 100 billion stars.

The image reveals NGC 685 with its striking curvy spiral arms adorned with bright blue regions. These blue regions indicate packed star clusters, where stars reside. The galaxy’s center features curled red light tendrils, representing lanes of gas and dust where new generations of stars form over time.

What makes NGC 685 particularly interesting is the presence of a central bar cutting across its galactic nucleus. This feature is common in approximately two-thirds of spiral galaxies. The bar can be seen as a red streak stretching horizontally within a circle of gas and dust. It is caused by the concentration of many stars in a relatively small area, emitting an intense glow.

The presence of bars in spiral galaxies has important implications for understanding galactic evolution. These bars play a role in fueling gas and other stellar material towards the galaxy’s core, indicating the end of its formative years. Studying barred spiral galaxies like NGC 685 provides valuable insights into the evolutionary processes of galaxies and how they differ from our own Milky Way.

In conclusion, the beautiful image of NGC 685 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the magnificent spiraling structure of this galaxy. With its star clusters, gas, and dust lanes, and the distinctive central bar, NGC 685 offers astronomers a window into the fascinating world of galactic evolution.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Viện Khoa học Kính viễn vọng Không gian

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Chuyến bay siêu thanh X-59 đầu tiên của NASA bị trì hoãn sang năm sau

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu được sự phức tạp của tâm trí con người: Lập bản đồ các tế bào não cho các liệu pháp nhắm mục tiêu

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Chuyến bay siêu thanh X-59 đầu tiên của NASA bị trì hoãn sang năm sau

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu được sự phức tạp của tâm trí con người: Lập bản đồ các tế bào não cho các liệu pháp nhắm mục tiêu

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nhật quyển: Một bong bóng khổng lồ bao quanh Hệ Mặt trời của chúng ta

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments