Va chạm thiên hà: Kính viễn vọng Hubble chụp hai thiên hà trên một lộ trình để va chạm

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured a stunning image of two galaxies on a collision trajectory. The galaxies in question are NGC 3558 and LEDA 83465, located roughly 450 million light-years from Earth. This extraordinary snapshot provides a glimpse into the cosmic dance of galactic collisions.

NGC 3558, located in the lower left of the image, is an elliptical galaxy. Its partner, LEDA 83465, can be seen in the upper right and is identified as a barred spiral galaxy. These two galaxies are practically on top of one another, separated by a distance of approximately 150,000 light-years. They belong to the crowded and chaotic galaxy cluster known as Abell 1185, situated about 400 million light-years away from Earth. This massive galaxy cluster spans an astonishing one million light-years across.

NGC 3558 is not only an elliptical galaxy but also a low-ionisation nuclear emission-line region (LINER). LINERs are galactic nuclei that emit light at specific wavelengths, indicating that the atoms and molecules within these galactic cores have either weakly ionised or not ionised at all. The process of ionisation involves the loss or gain of electrons by atoms or molecules. The mechanisms responsible for the weak ionisation observed in LINERs, such as NGC 3558, remain a topic of debate among astronomers.

Galactic collisions play a significant role in shaping the structure and evolution of galaxies over cosmic timescales. The Hubble Space Telescope’s image provides further evidence that these encounters were more frequent in the past when the universe was smaller. It is worth noting that even our own Milky Way galaxy is destined for a dramatic collision with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. This cosmic event is predicted to occur in about four billion years when Andromeda, currently 2.5 million light-years away, collides head-on with our galaxy.

Nguồn:
– Kính viễn vọng Không gian Hubble của NASA/ESA
– ESA (Cơ quan Vũ trụ Châu Âu)

