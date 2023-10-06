Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Kính viễn vọng Không gian Hubble khám phá sự kiện vũ trụ khó hiểu

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Kính viễn vọng Không gian Hubble khám phá sự kiện vũ trụ khó hiểu

The Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured an extraordinary cosmic event known as a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT), leaving scientists perplexed. LFBOTs are characterized by a rapid increase in brightness followed by a quick fade, and only a few have been observed since their discovery in 2018. What makes this particular LFBOT, nicknamed the Finch, so puzzling is that it was found in a region of space 50,000 light years away from the nearest galaxy.

Initially detected in April by terrestrial cameras at the Palomar Observatory in California, the blast emitted light with a scorching temperature of 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit, as analyzed by a telescope in Chile. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that provided the necessary observations to determine the location of the explosion accurately.

Ashley Chrimes, the lead author of the forthcoming paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, stated in an ESA press release that the Hubble observations revealed the uniqueness of the event compared to others previously observed. While the precise cause of the Finch remains uncertain, scientists have generally associated similar events with a star being torn apart by a black hole. However, this explanation seems unlikely due to the remote location of the Finch.

The paper’s authors have proposed a new hypothesis: the collision of two neutron stars that were ejected from their galaxy and had been orbiting each other for more than a billion years. This collision would result in a kilonova, an explosion 1,000 times more potent than a supernova. Nevertheless, Chrimes emphasized that many questions remain unanswered, and further research is necessary to determine the true nature of the Finch.

Nguồn:
– Cơ quan Vũ trụ Châu Âu (ESA)
– Thông báo hàng tháng của Hiệp hội Thiên văn Hoàng gia

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học làm sáng tỏ bí ẩn về các thiên hà sớm nhất của vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments