Hình ảnh Hubble mới tiết lộ màu sắc mùa thu trong không gian

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
A stunning new image from the Hubble Space Telescope showcases a nebula in the vibrant hues of autumn, just in time for the leaf-changing season in the northern hemisphere. The image captures a portion of the Westerhout 5 nebula, also known as the Soul Nebula, situated 7,000 light-years away.

The Westerhout 5 nebula is an emission nebula, meaning its captivating colors and intricate shapes are formed by gas that has been ionized by the radiation emitted by hot, bright stars. This nebula showcases the process of star formation, where massive stars give off radiation and gusts of stellar winds, clearing away nearby material and creating cavities within the nebula.

In the cavities between these cleared areas, gas is pushed together, leading to the formation of denser regions where new stars can be born. The Hubble image also highlights the presence of a free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule (frEGG). This tadpole-shaped dark region, positioned in the upper center-left of the image, is denser and more resistant to ionizing radiation.

The frEGG acts as a kind of “egg” from which new stars can potentially originate. These pockets of gas, known as EGGs, can eventually incubate protostars as they become hotter and the density in their surroundings increases. The EGGs in this image are of the free-floating type, meaning they are not attached to any particular structure but can still be recognized by their distinctive shape.

This mesmerizing image provides a captivating view of the Autumn colors in space, showcasing the beauty and diversity of celestial formations. The Hubble Space Telescope continues to reveal stunning images that deepen our understanding of the cosmos and inspire wonder and awe.

Source: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Định nghĩa:
– Nebula: A vast cloud of gas and dust in outer space, visible either as a luminous patch or as a dark silhouette against other luminous matter.
– Emission Nebula: A nebula that glows in specific wavelengths of light due to the presence of ionized gas.
– Ionization: The process by which atoms or molecules gain or lose electrons, resulting in a charged particle.
– Stellar Winds: Streams of particles, primarily protons and electrons, ejected from the upper atmosphere of a star.
– Protostar: A developing star that is not yet hot enough to initiate nuclear fusion at its core.

Source: NASA, ESA/Hubble Telescope, ESA/Hubble Image Archive, R. Sahai

