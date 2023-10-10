Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NGC 1087: Thiên hà xoắn ốc có rào chắn lấp lánh

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
NGC 1087: Thiên hà xoắn ốc có rào chắn lấp lánh

NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Bách khoa toàn thư Britannica

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Hiểu việc sử dụng cookie trong quảng cáo trực tuyến

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhật thực một phần sẽ xuất hiện ở Alberta vào thứ Bảy tuần này

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Hiểu việc sử dụng cookie trong quảng cáo trực tuyến

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nhật thực một phần sẽ xuất hiện ở Alberta vào thứ Bảy tuần này

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments