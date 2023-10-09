Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA tiết lộ mẫu từ tiểu hành tinh Bennu trong sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
NASA tiết lộ mẫu từ tiểu hành tinh Bennu trong sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx

NASA is set to reveal the sample collected from the Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission. The space agency will live stream the event on Wednesday. The OSIRIS-REx mission marked NASA’s first-ever sample retrieval from a distant asteroid. The complex operation involved landing a spacecraft on the rock, grabbing and storing materials from it, and bringing them back to Earth.

The mission, which launched in September 2016, successfully collected the sample four years later. The spacecraft dropped off the sample in a capsule that landed in the Utah desert as planned. After being held in a clean room near the landing site, the capsule was transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston where it will be opened. This will allow years of scientific study to begin, providing valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

Bill Nelson, the NASA chief, described the mission as “bringing something extraordinary: the largest asteroid sample ever received on Earth.” He further explained that the sample will help scientists investigate planet formation, deepen our understanding of asteroids that could potentially impact Earth, and provide insights into the origin and formation of our solar system.

Scientists are currently conducting an initial analysis of the Bennu material. Analytical instruments such as a scanning electron microscope (SEM), infrared measurements, and x-ray diffraction (XRD) will be used to gain a better understanding of the sample. These tests will provide a basic understanding of the Bennu material and pave the way for further detailed investigations.

The sample from the Bennu asteroid will be revealed during a special event at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 11. The event can be watched via the video player embedded at the top of the NASA website or by visiting NASA TV. Don’t miss this exciting milestone in space exploration.

Nguồn:
– NASA to reveal sample from Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission
– Ảnh: NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

