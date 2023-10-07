Cuộc sống thành thị

Di sản của tàu đổ bộ InSight trên sao Hỏa: Tiết lộ nội thất của sao Hỏa

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
Last year, the Mars InSight lander’s mission came to an end as its solar panels became covered in dust, resulting in a diminishing power supply. This marked the conclusion of four years of research and data collection for NASA’s InSight mission, which provided unprecedented insights into the interior of Mars and deployed the first seismometer on another planet. We spoke to two leading scientists from the InSight team, Catherine Johnson and Mark Panning, to understand the significance of studying the planet’s interior.

Studying the interior of Mars is not merely a curiosity; it is essential for comprehending various aspects like the planet’s atmosphere, history, and evolution. Understanding the interior structure of Mars is crucial in deciphering its past and detecting changes in atmospheric conditions and geological activity. Each mission that delves into planetary interiors allows researchers to take significant leaps forward in their understanding of these celestial bodies.

While analyzing samples from the surface of Mars using rovers is challenging, scientists take inspiration from Earth’s study of seismic waves to investigate the interior structure of distant planets. InSight’s inclusion of a seismometer, the first ever placed on another planet, enabled the study of marsquakes and provided invaluable insights into the composition and structure of Mars.

To accurately detect seismic activity on Mars, InSight needed to remain stationary in an undisturbed location. It was strategically positioned in a quiet region to capture subtle surface vibrations caused by marsquakes. In addition to seismic measurements, InSight also collected weather data, such as temperature, pressure, and wind speed, presenting an opportunity to study Martian weather patterns in the Elysium Planitia region.

Seismometers, despite being conceptually simple instruments, required adjustments for Mars’ unique conditions. Gravity levels on Mars differ from Earth, and the instrument needed to be highly sensitive to detect minute quakes. However, the challenge lay in designing a single seismometer to collect all the required data independently, as opposed to the traditional approach of triangulating measurements with multiple stations.

While this single-station approach raised skepticism initially, InSight successfully recorded hundreds of seismic events during its mission, proving its ability to gather valuable information autonomously. By analyzing seismic waves, specifically P and S waves, InSight could determine both the origin and distance of marsquakes, unveiling insights into the planet’s internal composition.

The Mars InSight mission has undoubtedly left an extraordinary legacy, providing humanity with the best-ever understanding of Mars’ interior structure. Its advancements in seismic and weather measurements have paved the way for future missions to explore the mysteries of distant planets.

Định nghĩa:
– Seismometer: An instrument used to measure and record seismic waves caused by earthquakes or tremors.
– Marsquakes: Seismic activity or earthquakes that occur on Mars.
– Triangulation: The process of determining the location of a point by measuring angles to it from known points at either end of a fixed baseline.
Nguồn:
– NASA’s Mars InSight Mission

