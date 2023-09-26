Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Hy vọng ngày càng mờ nhạt về việc kích hoạt lại sứ mệnh Chandrayaan-3 của ISRO

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
The hopes of reactivating ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which includes the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, have started to fade as they have remained inactive since the lunar sunrise on September 22. Originally designed for a single lunar day of operation, the mission entered “sleep mode” after completing its scientific tasks in an attempt to prolong its mission. However, the challenges posed by lunar nighttime conditions, such as power loss and extreme cold, may have caused electronic damage.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has stated that scientists will wait for the entire lunar day, which lasts approximately 14 Earth days, in the hope of possible reactivation. The primary objective is to have the opportunity to conduct further in situ experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, is a significant step towards India’s continued exploration of the moon. The mission aims to further study the lunar surface and gather more data about its geology and atmosphere. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are crucial components of the mission, with the lander being responsible for the mission’s soft landing on the moon’s surface and the rover carrying out on-site experiments.

During the initial phase of the mission, the Vikram lander experienced a communication failure and crash-landed on the lunar surface in September 2019. Despite this setback, the Chandrayaan-2 mission still achieved partial success, with the orbiter continuing to function and providing valuable data about the moon.

The scientists and engineers at ISRO have been working tirelessly to learn from the previous mission’s challenges and design a more robust spacecraft for Chandrayaan-3. The reactivation of the mission’s components after the lunar sunrise was seen as a positive sign. However, the harsh conditions of the lunar night seem to have impaired the operation of the lander and rover.

While the hopes for reactivation are fading, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already contributed towards advancing India’s space exploration capabilities. The scientists will analyze the data and experiences gained from the mission to further refine and improve future lunar missions. Chandrayaan-3 may have faced setbacks, but it is a testament to the determination and progress of India’s space agency in its pursuit of gaining a better understanding of the moon and beyond.

Nguồn:

– TOI.trong

By Vicky Stavropoulou

