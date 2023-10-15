Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Gia đình Wilson khám phá các vì sao tại bữa tiệc giữa các vì sao

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Gia đình Wilson khám phá các vì sao tại bữa tiệc giữa các vì sao

The Wilson family of Hollister recently had the opportunity to embark on a celestial adventure with amateur astronomers David Baumgartner and Ronald Ober. They won a star party at a fundraising event and had the chance to learn about planets and galaxies. Baumgartner brought his 8-inch Orion Ritchey-Chretien telescope, which displayed images on a tablet using wi-fi, while Ober used his 11-inch Celestron Reflector with a traditional eyepiece.

Baumgartner’s interest in astronomy goes back to his childhood when he received a telescope for Christmas. He immediately fell in love with stargazing and has pursued this passion ever since. The Wilson family, especially the grandchildren, was eager to learn from the experts and explore the stars.

During the evening, Baumgartner set the scale of celestial distances using a golf ball as an example. He explained that if the sun were the size of a golf ball, Pluto would be six football fields away. As the night progressed, Baumgartner and Ober located major objects such as the Swan Galaxy, which is 5,500 light-years away, and the Andromeda Galaxy, which is an astonishing 2.537 million light-years away.

One of the highlights of the star party was seeing Saturn up close. The planet’s sharp definition and iconic ring made a deep impression on the Wilson family. The experience was described as phenomenal and well worth the bid to win the star party.

The star party organized by David Baumgartner and Ronald Ober provided the Wilson family with a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the universe. It was an unforgettable experience that sparked curiosity and awe in both

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng Ingenuity lập kỷ lục tốc độ mặt đất mới trên sao Hỏa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments