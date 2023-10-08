Cuộc sống thành thị

Bí mật mới được khám phá: Cái nhìn thoáng qua về quá khứ của Mặt trăng

Tháng Mười 8, 2023
Scientists have made significant discoveries about the moon’s history thanks to China’s Chang’e-4 mission. The spacecraft, which landed on the far side of the moon in 2018, has been collecting data and capturing images, shedding light on the mysteries hidden beneath its surface.

The findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, reveal that the top 130 feet of the lunar surface consists of layers of dust, soil, and broken rocks. Researchers also discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava that spread across the landscape billions of years ago.

According to experts, the moon was formed 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-size object collided with Earth, resulting in a chunk breaking off. Over the following 200 million years, the moon experienced continuous bombardment from space debris, leaving cracks on its surface. The moon’s mantle contained pockets of molten magma, which filled the cracks through volcanic eruptions.

However, the new data from Chang’e-4 indicates that the volcanic activity on the moon ceased between one billion and 100 million years ago, rendering it “geologically dead.” Despite this, researchers speculate that there may still be magma buried deep beneath the lunar surface.

The discoveries made by the Chang’e-4 mission provide crucial insights into the moon’s formation and the processes that shaped its surface over billions of years. While this marks the beginning of the investigation into the moon’s history, the research team behind the mission expects there is much more to uncover.

Định nghĩa:
– Chang’e-4: The lander and rover spacecraft of the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) that successfully landed on the far side of the moon in 2018.
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets: A scientific journal that publishes research on planetary science, including studies on the moon.
– Lunar mantle: The layer beneath the moon’s crust that contains pockets of molten magma.
– Geologically dead: Refers to a celestial body that no longer exhibits active geological processes.
– Magma: Molten rock beneath the surface of the Earth or another planetary body.

Nguồn:
– Jianqing Feng, astrogeological researcher at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.
– Live Science – https://www.livescience.com/65492-china-chang-e-4-photos-moon.html

