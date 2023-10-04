Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các rạn san hô nhiệt đới bị đe dọa bởi biến đổi khí hậu, kết quả nghiên cứu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 4, 2023
Các rạn san hô nhiệt đới bị đe dọa bởi biến đổi khí hậu, kết quả nghiên cứu

A new study conducted by an interdisciplinary team of scientists has revealed that tropical coral reefs are at risk of severe decline due to the effects of climate change. The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights the threats to marine diversity hotspots caused by global warming, ocean acidification, deteriorating water quality, and diseases affecting reef-building organisms.

The research focused on the Belize barrier reef and atolls, the largest reef system in the Atlantic Ocean. By examining 22 drill cores collected from the area, the scientists were able to analyze coral growth and accretion rates over the past 9,000 years. They used radioisotope dating to determine the age of the coral fragments and estimate their growth rates. The findings showed that coral accretion rates in Belize have decreased over time, with growth rates at the lower end of predictions for future sea-level rise by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The study also revealed a shift in coral communities, with stony corals being replaced by fleshy algae and weedy taxa. Stress-tolerant, reef-building corals were found to dominate the older sections of the drill cores, but their abundance decreased as environmental conditions improved. The researchers suggest that the increasing importance of fecundity, or reproductive capacity, may be helping coral communities cope with environmental stress.

Another interesting finding was the discovery of centennial-scale gaps in the fossil record of the fast-growing Acropora palmata coral. These gaps coincide with periods of higher temperatures, increased storm activity, and lower nutrient supply, indicating potential causes for the decline.

This study highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate the impacts of climate change on tropical coral reefs. These fragile ecosystems, home to a diverse range of marine species, are vital for the health of our oceans and must be protected.

Nguồn:

– Eberhard Gischler et al, 9000 years of change in coral community structure and accretion in Belize reefs, western Atlantic, Scientific Reports (2023).

– Goethe University Frankfurt am Main.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đài quan sát không gian mặt trời Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ đang trên đường đạt tới điểm Lagrange Mặt trời-Trái đất-1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Aditya-L1 của Ấn Độ tiến tới Mặt trời-Trái đất L1

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn đồng ý

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học làm sáng tỏ bí ẩn về các thiên hà sớm nhất của vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments