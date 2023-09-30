Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Broodsac dải xanh: Ký sinh trùng biến ốc sên thành Disco Zombie

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
The green-banded broodsac, scientifically known as Leucochloridium paradoxum, is a fascinating parasitic flatworm found in Europe, North America, and Japan. This peculiar creature is notorious for its ability to manipulate the behavior of its host, the amber snail.

The life cycle of L. paradoxum begins when a snail unknowingly comes into contact with bird droppings that contain the parasite’s eggs. Once hatched, the larvae make their way to the snail’s tentacles and create a sac. As the sac matures, it replaces the snail’s eyestalk, effectively blinding it and preventing the retraction of the tentacle into its body.

What makes the green-banded broodsac truly astonishing is its ability to transform the appearance of the snail. The sac becomes colorful and pulsates, mimicking the movements of a caterpillar. The snail is then compelled to move to well-lit and exposed areas, attracting the attention of birds that mistake it for prey. This dance-like behavior is fascinatingly disco-like, with the sac pulsating at a rate of 60 to 80 contractions per minute.

But the manipulation doesn’t stop there. L. paradoxum also infects the snail’s brain, controlling its behavior like a puppeteer. The snail is coerced into staying in vulnerable areas, providing the ideal opportunity for a bird to consume it. Once inside the bird’s digestive tract, the parasite matures into an adult, mates with other adults, and releases eggs through the bird’s droppings, starting the cycle anew.

However, if the snail is fortunate enough to escape with only the loss of its tentacle, it can regrow the missing body part. Unfortunately, this means it can be reinfected and once again become a host for the green-banded broodsac.

The green-banded broodsac is a testament to the remarkable abilities of parasites. Its ability to manipulate the behavior of its host and create a mesmerizing disco-like spectacle is truly awe-inspiring. By studying these intricate relationships between parasites and their hosts, scientists gain insights into the complexity and diversity of the natural world.

Nguồn:
– Scientific Name and Description: Author’s knowledge
– Image Credit: drsergGetty Images

