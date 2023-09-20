Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Người chiến thắng Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm 15

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 20, 2023
The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15. This year’s contest received over 4,000 submissions from 64 different countries. The competition is divided into 11 categories, with an overall winner chosen from the winners of each category.

The top spot in this year’s competition went to Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty from Germany and France for their photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The image titled “Andromeda, unexpected” captures a large, blue plasma arc next to our closest neighboring galaxy. The plasma arc was a significant discovery and is being studied by scientists as a possible phenomenon unique to our corner of the universe.

The winners in other categories include Monika Deviat from Canada for her photograph titled “Brushstroke” in the aurorae category, Ethan Chappel from the United States for his photograph “Mars-set” in the our moon category, Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau for his photograph “A sun question” in the our sun category, Vikas Chander for his photograph “Zeila” in the people & space category, Tom Williams for his photograph “Suspended in a sunbeam” in the planets, comets & asteroids category, and Angel An for his photograph “Grand cosmic fireworks” in the skyscapes category.

These awe-inspiring photographs showcase the beauty and wonder of the universe, capturing rare celestial events and highlighting celestial bodies in incredible detail. The winning images are a testament to the skill and creativity of the photographers, as well as the endless fascination with the cosmos.

Source: Royal Observatory Greenwich

