Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Galore sinh vật có lông: Hơn 100 loài động vật có vú được phát hiện phát sáng

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Galore sinh vật có lông: Hơn 100 loài động vật có vú được phát hiện phát sáng

A recent study conducted by researchers has revealed that it’s not just monotremes and rodents that have the ability to glow; over 100 other species of mammals share this trait. The findings significantly expand the list of mammals known to exhibit biofluorescence.

Biofluorescence is the ability of animals to absorb ultraviolet light and emit it in various colors on the electromagnetic spectrum. It differs from bioluminescence, as biofluorescence occurs when an animal is exposed to an external light source, rather than from internal reactions.

Previous research had already discovered that the platypus and springhares possessed biofluorescence. However, the current study includes 124 additional mammalian species, bringing the total number of known glowing mammals to 125.

The researchers studied specimens at the Western Australian Museum’s collection to identify the biofluorescent mammals. Some examples of these species include the bilby, armadillo, leopard, red fox, dolphin, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, only specific parts of some animals’ fur exhibited fluorescence. For instance, white fur glowed in cats but not dark fur. Moreover, the study revealed that white or light-colored fur was fluorescent in 107 out of the 125 species, while pigmented claws glowed in 68 out of the 125 species.

The researchers also investigated whether fluorescence was more common in nocturnal or diurnal species. They discovered that both types of mammals exhibited biofluorescence, but nocturnal mammals tended to display it more.

However, it’s important to note that shining a UV light to spot glowing mammals at night can harm their eyesight. Nature enthusiasts are advised to use red light for spotlighting instead of UV light.

In conclusion, this study highlights the remarkable diversity of mammals and their unique abilities. The discovery of over 100 glowing mammals expands our understanding of biofluorescence in the animal kingdom.

Nguồn:

– Royal Society Open Science – https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.232368

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments