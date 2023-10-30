8-Year-Old Girl Discovers Rare Mammoth Bones While Fishing in Russia

An 8-year-old girl named Maryam Mirsaitova made an extraordinary discovery while fishing with her father along the shores of the Oka River near Novinki, western Russia. In a stroke of luck, she stumbled upon the leg bones of a woolly mammoth and a vertebra from a prehistoric bison, which were exposed by a recent landslide.

Excited and curious about her findings, Maryam’s father captured photographs of the bones and sent them to the Nizhny Novgorod Museum-Reserve in hopes of identifying them. To their astonishment, the museum confirmed that the bones belonged to a woolly mammoth, specifically the condyle, or knee joint, and lower tibia. The well-preserved bones indicated that they likely belonged to a large adult mammoth and were estimated to be around 100,000 years old.

Woolly mammoths, ancient giants that roamed the frigid regions of Europe, Asia, and North America, were once common until their extinction around 10,000 years ago. The end of the ice age disrupted their habitat and food sources, hastening their demise, possibly exacerbated by human hunting.

The discovery holds significant scientific value for researchers studying these majestic creatures of the past. Russia, particularly Siberia, is renowned for its abundant mammoth fossils. The region’s freezing climate has preserved some specimens remarkably well, with a few even being mummified. For instance, the mummified remains of a mammoth calf named Lyuba were found in 2007 on the Yamal Peninsula.

Alongside the mammoth bones, Maryam also unearthed the vertebra of a steppe bison, an ancestor of the modern European and American bison. The Pleistocene epoch, ranging from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago, witnessed the flourishing of these majestic herbivores across Europe, Asia, and North America.

The Nizhny Novgorod Museum-Reserve praised Maryam’s remarkable discovery and encouraged others who stumble upon fossils to report their findings to scientific institutions. Many specimens often end up in private hands, preventing detailed scientific study. Maryam’s chance encounter serves as a reminder of the untapped potential lying beneath the Earth’s surface, waiting to unveil the secrets of our planet’s extraordinary past.

