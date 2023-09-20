Tương lai của nghiên cứu di truyền: Những tiến bộ trong công nghệ CRISPR

Researchers at ETH Zurich have made significant advancements in the field of genetic modification with their new method that allows them to genetically modify each cell differently in animals. This breakthrough technique has the potential to revolutionize genetic research by enabling scientists to study the effects of multiple gene modifications in a single experiment. Previously, researchers would have to conduct numerous animal experiments, each focusing on a different gene modification. The new method, using the CRISPR-Cas gene scissors, simultaneously makes multiple gene changes within the cells of a single animal, resembling a mosaic. While each cell has only one gene altered, the modifications vary across different cells in the organ, allowing for precise analysis.

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, the ETH Zurich researchers successfully applied this method to adult mice. By utilizing the adeno-associated virus (AAV) as a delivery system, they were able to target and modify specific genes in the mice’s cells. The researchers focused on 29 genes that are active in the mouse brain and studied the RNA profiles of individual brain cells after modifying each gene. Through this analysis, they discovered three genes that are primarily responsible for brain cell dysfunction in a rare genetic disorder known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Additionally, they found patterns in the mouse cells resembling symptoms of schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders.

The ability to study genetic disorders in fully grown animals significantly advances research in the field. The new technique is particularly valuable for complex diseases such as schizophrenia, where multiple genes play a role. This method can be used to investigate the abnormal activity of genes and develop drugs that can compensate for these abnormalities. The researchers are already looking to expand the number of modified genes per experiment from 29 to several hundred, making the approach even more powerful.

ETH Zurich has applied for a patent on this innovative technology, and the researchers plan to establish a spin-off to further develop and utilize the method. The advancements in CRISPR technology have opened up endless possibilities for biomedical research, allowing scientists to gain a wealth of information from a single experiment and accelerate the search for the molecular causes of complex genetic diseases.

