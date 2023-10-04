Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Lý thuyết lắp ráp: Cầu nối Vật lý và Sinh học để tìm hiểu sự phức tạp và tiến hóa

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 4, 2023
A new theoretical framework called “Assembly Theory” has been developed by an international team of researchers to bridge the gap between physics and biology, providing a unified approach to understanding complexity and evolution in the natural world. This groundbreaking work, published in Nature, offers transformative insights into biological evolution and its connection to universal physical laws, with wide-ranging applications from the search for extraterrestrial life to understanding the origins of life itself.

Assembly Theory builds upon previous research on life detection and the molecular assembly index. The researchers assigned a complexity score to molecules, known as the molecular assembly index, which measured the minimal number of bond-forming steps required to build a molecule. They showed that this index is experimentally measurable and correlates with life-derived molecules.

The new study introduces mathematical formalism around a physical quantity called “Assembly.” This quantity captures the amount of selection required to produce complex objects based on their abundance and assembly indices. Assembly Theory provides a fresh perspective on physics, chemistry, and biology, unifying these disciplines as different perspectives of the same underlying reality. It represents a significant step towards a fundamental theory that connects inert and living matter.

The researchers demonstrated the applicability of Assembly Theory in quantifying selection and evolution in various systems, ranging from simple molecules to complex polymers and cellular structures. It explains both the discovery of new objects and the selection of existing ones, allowing for open-ended increases in complexity, which are characteristic of life and technology.

Assembly Theory has the potential to revolutionize multiple scientific fields, from cosmology to computer science. It offers a new way to understand the matter that makes up our world, not only as immutable particles but also as defined by the memory needed to construct objects through selection over time. With further refinement and exploration, Assembly Theory could transform our understanding of known and unknown lifeforms and may even solve the origin of life through laboratory experiments.

In conclusion, Assembly Theory provides profound new insights into the physics underlying biological complexity and evolutionary innovation. It opens up exciting possibilities for interdisciplinary research at the intersection of physics, chemistry, biology, and information theory, promising to reshape our understanding of the natural world.

Tham khảo:
“Assembly theory explains and quantifies selection and evolution” (Nature, October 4, 2023)

