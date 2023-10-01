Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Hóa thạch nhện cửa bẫy khổng lồ mới cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về tổ tiên của các loài hiện đại

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Hóa thạch nhện cửa bẫy khổng lồ mới cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về tổ tiên của các loài hiện đại

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Nguồn:

– Tạp chí Động vật học của Hiệp hội Linnean

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments