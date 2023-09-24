Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

SpaceX phóng 22 vệ tinh khi FAA đề xuất quy tắc mới để giảm rác thải không gian

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
SpaceX phóng 22 vệ tinh khi FAA đề xuất quy tắc mới để giảm rác thải không gian

SpaceX successfully launched 22 satellites for its Starlink “constellation” into low-Earth orbit. The satellites were sent into space by a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster of the rocket successfully landed on a barge in the ocean. This mission marked the 17th flight for the first stage booster, which has previously launched various payloads including GPS and Starlink missions.

Shortly after this launch, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a proposed rule aimed at limiting the growth of orbital debris from commercial space flights. The FAA’s goal is to minimize the risk of collisions with spacecraft and satellites and promote a sustainable space environment. Orbital debris poses a threat to human spaceflight and satellite services such as communications and weather monitoring.

The proposed rule would require companies like SpaceX to dispose of the upper stages of their rockets in one of five ways. They would need to conduct a controlled entry, move the upper stage to a less congested storage or graveyard orbit, send it on an Earth-escape orbit, remove the debris within five years through active debris removal, or perform an uncontrolled atmospheric disposal. The FAA aims to mitigate the risk to people on the ground and in flight by limiting uncontrolled reentry of upper stages.

The FAA’s proposed rule aligns with the U.S. government’s own orbital debris mitigation practices for its space missions. It will soon be published in the federal register, initiating a 90-day public comment period. As of July, there were over 23,000 orbital objects larger than about four inches. The need for responsible handling of space debris was highlighted by incidents such as the discovery of SpaceX debris in the Snowy Mountains and an uncrewed rocket explosion in April that resulted in debris falling near a small city.

Nguồn:
– UPI: [source]
– Người bảo vệ: [nguồn]

