Khám phá sinh vật nhân chuẩn vi sinh vật trong môi trường khắc nghiệt: Những hiểu biết sâu sắc từ các hồ địa nhiệt có tính axit

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 25, 2023
Scientists from Syracuse University College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Biology are conducting research on protists that inhabit extreme environments such as extremely hot and acidic geothermal lakes. These lakes provide a unique environment to study polyextremophiles, which are organisms adapted to multiple extreme conditions. The team, led by Assistant Professor Angela Oliverio, recently visited Lassen Volcanic National Park in California, home to the largest geothermal lake in the U.S.

The researchers built a database of previous studies that searched for microbial eukaryotic life in extreme environments to determine which lineages of amoebae were often recovered from high-temperature environments. This information suggests that studying these lineages can provide insights into how eukaryotic cells adapt to extremely hot environments.

One specific study revealed an abundant amoeba species, T. thermoacidophilus, in the geothermal lake at Lassen National Park. However, no genomic data on this organism exists. Understanding how this species adapted to such extreme conditions could expand our knowledge of environments that may support life in the universe.

During their field research, Oliverio and her team collected samples from the geothermal lake using a long pole with a bottle attached. These samples are being analyzed in the lab, where the researchers isolate single cells for genome sequencing and characterize the amoebae using microscopy.

This research on microbial eukaryotes in extreme environments provides valuable insights into the evolutionary processes that shaped the diversity and complexity of life on Earth, as well as the potential for life in extreme conditions elsewhere in the universe.

