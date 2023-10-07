Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Cuộc đua vũ trụ Ấn Độ-Trung Quốc: Ấn Độ nổi lên như một đối thủ trong thị trường phóng vệ tinh

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
India’s recent successful moon mission, the soft-landing near the Moon’s south pole by the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, has sparked a new space race between India and China. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revitalized its space program, positioning itself as a strong contender in the global satellite launch market.

The demand for high-speed internet sourced from satellites has led to the emergence of private satellite companies as key revenue generators in the space industry. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is a prominent player in this field, along with state-owned agencies in Russia and China. However, due to geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, customers are seeking alternative options.

India has become a safe choice for private satellite launches, especially for operators in the Western hemisphere who are wary of Chinese rockets. The Indian space sector has gained credibility and trust with its successful moon mission, establishing its footprint in unexplored territories. This achievement has expanded ISRO’s influence beyond the Indian economy, attracting international recognition.

In addition to its recent accomplishments, India is preparing for its maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for 2024. This ambitious project has generated optimism and excitement, further strengthening India’s position in the global space race. ISRO is also working on the Aditya L-1 mission, which aims to study the Sun and is set to reach its destination in January 2022.

India’s growing prominence in the satellite launch market is supported by several factors. Firstly, concerns about technology transfer to China have deterred Western satellite operators from choosing Chinese rockets. Secondly, Indian private space companies are flourishing, while China’s iSpace is facing challenges in the post-Covid era.

Furthermore, India’s strategic alignment with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region has bolstered its position as a reliable partner for satellite launches. The country’s launches are more cost-effective compared to SpaceX, Russia, and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” campaign has also prioritized the development of the space sector, positioning India as a hub for technological innovation.

With the recent reforms allowing private sector companies access to ISRO’s facilities, India’s satellite launch services are projected to reach a value of $1 billion by 2025. The country’s large-capacity, cost-effective launch vehicles have positioned it as a strong contender in the global satellite launch market. As the space race intensifies, India is poised to become a significant player in the industry, attracting customers seeking reliable and affordable satellite launches.

