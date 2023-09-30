Cuộc sống thành thị

Lão hóa tích cực: Người cao tuổi tập thể dục để có sức khỏe thể chất và tinh thần

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
Summary: Seniors in their 70s, 80s, and beyond are defying stereotypes by staying mentally and physically fit through regular exercise. Individuals like George Anisef, 95, and Maria Levitt, 86, are proof that age is no barrier to an active lifestyle. Anisef, an avid pickleball player, can hold his own against opponents much younger than him, while Levitt spends hours at the gym and walks for kilometers daily. John Friedrich, 86, began exercising after a stroke to regain mobility and has since become a believer in the power of movement. These individuals showcase the benefits of exercise for physical and mental acuity in older adults.

Article:

Seniors in their 70s, 80s, and beyond are defying stereotypes by staying mentally and physically fit through regular exercise. These individuals are a testament to the power of staying active and engaged as they age.

One such example is George Anisef, 95 years old, who plays pickleball three to four times a week against opponents much younger than him. Anisef also engages in occasional tennis and jogging. Despite his modesty, he acknowledges that his lifetime of exercise, coupled with good genetics, has contributed to his physical and mental acuity.

Maria Levitt, 86, turned to exercise as a way to cope with grief after her husband passed away. Working out for nearly three hours every morning at her building’s gym, she engages in activities like the elliptical machine, recumbent bike, and free weights. Levitt also walks for hours each day and visits her husband’s resting place on Sundays. Her commitment to fitness has not only improved her physical well-being but has also had a positive impact on her mental health.

John Friedrich, 86, had never been much of an exerciser until he suffered a minor stroke during open-heart surgery. The wake-up call prompted him to adopt a more active lifestyle. Friedrich started swimming regularly and gradually increased his activity level. Now, he walks and cycles for hours, covering significant distances from his seniors’ residence in Côte-des-Neiges to the Old Port and back. The physical activity not only aids his balance and mobility but also contributes to his cognitive function.

These individuals demonstrate that exercise is a key component of active aging. Engaging in regular physical activity not only improves physical fitness but also boosts mental acuity and overall well-being. The benefits of exercise extend well into older adulthood, giving seniors the opportunity to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Định nghĩa:
– Active aging: The process of optimizing opportunities for physical, social, and mental well-being as people age.
– Pickleball: A paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.
– Stroke: A sudden interruption in the blood supply to the brain, often resulting in impaired movement and other neurological effects.

Sources: Montreal Gazette

By Gabriel Botha

