Nghiên cứu sinh học và y học: Ưu tiên cơ thể phụ nữ

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 3, 2023
In the field of biological and medical research, there has been a long-standing tendency to prioritize male bodies over female bodies. This bias, referred to as the “male norm” in science, has led to significant gaps in our understanding of the female physiology, as highlighted by researcher and author Cat Bohannon.

Traditionally, studies involving mice, a common model organism in research, have primarily focused on male subjects. This decision stems from the fact that female mammals have an estrus cycle, making their biology more complex. As a result, many researchers have opted to exclude female subjects altogether, resulting in a significant omission of important data.

Furthermore, clinical drug trials have historically excluded female patients of child-bearing age due to concerns over potential impacts on a developing fetus. However, this age range encompasses a majority of women’s lives, leaving a significant gap in our understanding of how medications affect female bodies.

Although regulations have evolved in recent years, requiring increased representation of female subjects in clinical trials, past experiments remain unchanged. This means that a vast majority of prescription medications currently on the market may not have been adequately tested on female bodies. This raises concerns about the effectiveness and safety of these drugs for women, trans men, and some nonbinary individuals.

Bohannon’s book, “Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution,” delves into the historical and biological factors that have shaped the female body and its unique features. From examining the origins of menstruation to exploring the higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease in female humans, the book sheds light on the overlooked aspects of female biology.

The failure to adequately study and understand female bodies has significant consequences. For instance, opioids, commonly prescribed painkillers, are processed differently in female bodies, leading to prolonged side effects and a higher risk of addiction. Additionally, studies have revealed that women recover from anesthesia faster than men and may require a different treatment profile during surgical procedures.

Heart disease, a leading cause of death among women, presents unique challenges due to differences in symptoms. Women may experience symptoms such as severe indigestion or unexplained anxiety, which can often be mistaken for other conditions.

Awareness of these gender-based differences and the need for more inclusive research is crucial in improving healthcare outcomes for all individuals. Efforts must be made to prioritize the study of female bodies in biological and medical research, ensuring that therapies, medications, and treatments are effective and safe for everyone.

Nguồn:
– Penguin Random House, “Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution” by Cat Bohannon

