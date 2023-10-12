Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Nghiên cứu mới sử dụng các sợi dẫn điện được điều khiển bằng laser cho máy tính mô phỏng thần kinh

Robert Andrew

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Nghiên cứu mới sử dụng các sợi dẫn điện được điều khiển bằng laser cho máy tính mô phỏng thần kinh

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have made significant progress in the field of neuromorphic computing with their development of a dynamic network structure using laser-controlled conducting filaments. Neuromorphic computing is an emerging field that aims to create computer systems inspired by the human brain, and the hardware component has been a challenge.

The team focused on Mott materials, which have unique transition properties that make them suitable for neuromorphic computing. Mott materials undergo a rapid change in electrical conductivity, along with a transition between insulating and metallic states. The researchers chose vanadium dioxide (VO2) as their material of choice due to its feasibility for various applications. VO2 undergoes metal-insulator transition (MIT) at around 68° Celsius, meaning that it changes from being an insulator to a conductor at this specific temperature.

VO2’s ability to switch between conducting and non-conducting states makes it ideal for neuromorphic computing. Its behavior mimics that of biological neurons, displaying changes in electrical conductivity similar to the strength between neurons in the human brain. This adaptability and plasticity make VO2 a valuable component for electrical circuits, acting as an efficient switch.

The researchers used focused lasers and quantum sensors to manipulate the conducting filaments within the VO2 material. By precisely controlling the location of the filaments, they were able to regulate the flow of electrical signals, resembling the behavior of biological synapses. High-resolution imaging and analysis of the VO2 material were conducted using high-angle annular darkfield scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM).

The results of the study demonstrated long-term and short-term potentiation of the artificial synapses, with channels re-triggerable by current. The research team believes that their findings have great potential for the development of dynamic networks that can imitate the functionality of the human nervous system in terms of adaptability and response to external stimuli.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in the field of neuromorphic computing, utilizing laser-controlled conducting filaments to create a dynamic network structure. The research provides valuable insights into the behavior of Mott materials and their potential applications in building intelligent computer systems.

Source: [Science Advances](DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg9376)

Robert Andrew

