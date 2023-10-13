Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Những hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp về sinh vật biển giành giải Nhiếp ảnh gia đại dương của năm

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 13, 2023
Những hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp về sinh vật biển giành giải Nhiếp ảnh gia đại dương của năm

A breathtaking image of a paper nautilus floating in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption has won the prestigious 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year award. The photograph was taken by Jialing Cai during a blackwater dive in the Philippines. The paper nautilus, an unknown species, was found drifting on a piece of debris in the ocean following the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Cai described the challenging conditions of the dive, with low visibility and dense fog. However, amidst this adversity, Cai captured a serene and enchanting scene. The particles in the water reflected the photographer’s light, creating a magical atmosphere. The image was reminiscent of a fairy tale set in a snowy night, emphasizing the beauty and resilience of marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition announced its winners on September 14. Taking second place was Andrei Savin, whose photograph showcased a crab within the graceful tentacles of a sea anemone. The image captured the delicate relationship between different marine species.

Third place went to Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán for his haunting photograph of a whale struggling to reach the water’s surface. The whale’s flukes were severely damaged due to being entangled in a stake and fishing line. The image serves as a stark reminder of the impact of human activities on marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is held annually and is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in collaboration with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia. It aims to celebrate the beauty of the ocean and raise awareness about the challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

Nguồn:
– Oceanographic Magazine
– Blancpain
– Arksen
– Tourism Western Australia

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie: Những điều bạn cần biết

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Cuộc tìm kiếm bí ẩn hành tinh thứ chín: Sự thật hay hư cấu?

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie: Những điều bạn cần biết

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cuộc tìm kiếm bí ẩn hành tinh thứ chín: Sự thật hay hư cấu?

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cụm sao trẻ gần lỗ đen thách thức lý thuyết hình thành sao

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments