Mặt trăng và sao Kim của Trái đất có sự kết hợp hiếm hoi

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
On October 10th, an astronomical event will take place as Earth’s moon and Venus appear just five degrees from each other. This rare celestial event, known as a conjunction, will be visible around 3:11 am ET and is expected to last for about 12 hours.

During a conjunction, two celestial objects appear close together from Earth’s perspective. In this case, the Earth’s moon and Venus will align in the night sky, creating a spectacular sight for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite and is about 238,855 miles away from our planet. It is our closest celestial neighbor and has been a subject of fascination and study for thousands of years. Venus, on the other hand, is the second planet from the Sun and is often referred to as Earth’s sister planet due to its similarities in size and composition.

This conjunction is an excellent opportunity for amateur astronomers to observe two of the most prominent objects in our night sky. By using a telescope or even a pair of binoculars, viewers may be able to see the moon’s craters and Venus’ phases. It is a chance to appreciate the beauty of our celestial neighbors and gain a deeper understanding of the wonders of the universe.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms for the early morning of October 10th to witness this rare and captivating event. Whether you are a seasoned stargazer or a beginner with a newfound curiosity, the conjunction of Earth’s moon and Venus promises to be a stunning sight that reminds us of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

Nguồn:
– Dictionary.com: “conjunction” – an apparent meeting or passing of two or more celestial bodies in the same degree of the zodiac
- Cục Hàng không và Không gian Quốc gia - NASA)

