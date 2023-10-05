Cuộc sống thành thị

Chế tạo mắt hợp chất nhân tạo 3D lấy cảm hứng từ mắt chuồn chuồn

Robert Andrew

Tháng Mười 5, 2023
Scientists at Jilin University have developed a new technique for manufacturing 3D microlens arrays (MLAs) inspired by the compound eyes of dragonflies. MLAs are widely used in various optical devices, including optofluidics microchips, biomimetics, 3D imaging, and 3D displaying.

Traditional optical sensors, such as pinhole cameras, lack the intensity required for reliable and fast imaging. To overcome this limitation, the research team turned to the intricate structure of a dragonfly’s compound eye. The compound eyes of dragonflies consist of thousands of tiny lenses that provide them with a wide field of view.

The team used a technique called femtosecond laser-enhanced local wet etching (fs-LEWE) to fabricate micro concave lens arrays (MCLAs) on both planar and nonplanar surfaces. While fs-LEWE is a promising technique, it has its challenges, such as limited fabrication efficiency and complexity with curved substrates.

To tackle these challenges, the researchers developed a holographic fs-laser processing-assisted wet-etching technology. This method involves using a 3D laser to create a large single concave lens on a curved substrate and using a spatial light modulator (SLM) to create a 3D distributed focal spot array. Through wet etching, the substrate evolves into a spherical profile, resulting in a closely packed and curved MCLA.

The advantages of this technique are its high precision, efficiency, and versatility. It enables the fabrication of complex 3D patterns with great fidelity on various substrates. Further improvements can be made through image restoration using deep learning algorithms.

This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing of microscale optical devices and contribute to advancements in industries such as self-driving cars and augmented reality.

nguồn:
– Lei Wang et al, Holographic laser fabrication of 3D artificial compound μ-eyes, Light: Advanced Manufacturing (2023). DOI: 10.37188/lam.2023.026

Robert Andrew

