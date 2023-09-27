Cuộc sống thành thị

Rắc rối kép: Phát hiện độc tố thứ hai do vi khuẩn 'Sát thủ đại bàng' sản sinh

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
A research team led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and Freie Universität Berlin has discovered a second toxin produced by the cyanobacterium Aetokthonos hydrillicola. This bacterium is notorious for being difficult to cultivate and produces two toxins, a rarity among cyanobacteria. Two years ago, the team discovered that the first toxin from this bacterium is responsible for a disease causing holes in the brains of bald eagles in the USA.

In their latest research, Markus Schwark from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg identified and characterized the second toxin. This toxin, named “aetokthonostatin,” bears structural similarities to toxins found in marine cyanobacteria that are currently being used in cancer treatment drugs. The discovery of this second toxin could potentially lead to the development of new drugs to fight cancer.

The existence of this toxin has been suspected for some time. Previous investigations demonstrated that an extract of A. hydrillicola was highly toxic to cells, even in the absence of the previously identified toxin. Further examinations revealed that A. hydrillicola must be producing another, highly potent toxin.

Dr. Jan Mareš and his team from the Czech Academy of Sciences determined the genes responsible for the synthesis of the new toxic molecule. The researchers recommend monitoring waters that feed the drinking water network, as A. hydrillicola thrives in American lakes and rivers. This monitoring will help to avoid potential risks to human health.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sheds light on the fascinating and dangerous properties of A. hydrillicola. With further research, scientists hope to uncover more about these toxins and potentially harness their power for medicinal purposes.

Nguồn:
– Major Funding Boost for the Australian War Memorial
Markus Schwark et al, More than just an eagle killer: The freshwater cyanobacterium Aetokthonos hydrillicola produces highly toxic dolastatin derivatives, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2219230120

By Robert Andrew

