Một bản đồ mới tiết lộ nước dưới bề mặt trên sao Hỏa cho các phi hành gia tương lai

A recently released map from the NASA-funded Subsurface Water Ice Mapping project (SWIM) showcases the regions on Mars where ice may be buried beneath the surface, presenting a potential resource for future astronauts. This fourth set of maps is considered the most detailed to date, utilizing data from various NASA missions, including the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Mars Odyssey, and the Mars Global Surveyor.

The inclusion of high-resolution cameras on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has significantly enhanced the level of detail in the newest SWIM map. Previous iterations relied on lower-resolution imagers, radar, thermal mappers, and spectrometers, while the latest version benefited from additional data from the Context Camera and the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE). HiRISE captured a sizable impact crater that revealed a significant amount of ice hidden beneath the surface, marking an exciting discovery.

The map reveals subsurface frozen water along Mars’ mid-latitudes, a region ideal for future missions due to its thicker atmosphere, which facilitates spacecraft descent. Astronauts landing in the southernmost edge of the northern mid-latitudes region would have proximity to the buried ice while enjoying slightly warmer weather.

The dig-site’s location close to the equator is advantageous, as less energy would be required to maintain suitable temperatures for astronauts and their equipment. Astronauts would benefit greatly from the availability of subsurface ice to extract water for drinking and as a resource for rocket fuel. Understanding the variations in the distribution of subsurface ice across Martian mid-latitudes could also contribute to unraveling the planet’s climatic history.

As NASA continues to explore and study Mars, SWIM’s latest map offers valuable insights into future human exploration of the planet, highlighting potential landing sites and resources that could be instrumental in scientific research and sustained missions.