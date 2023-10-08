Cuộc sống thành thị

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 8, 2023
Nhóm Vật liệu thiên văn tại NASA trích xuất các hạt Bennu thưởng từ OSIRIS-REx

The astromaterials curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center has successfully removed and flipped the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Mechanism) from the avionics deck of the science canister of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Additionally, the team has made progress in disassembling and revealing the bulk asteroid sample inside the TAGSAM head.

The curation scientists removed 14 circular witness plates from the top of the TAGSAM head, which were used to monitor the spacecraft’s interior environmental conditions during the mission. After carefully collecting any remaining loose dust, the team removed the TAGSAM head and had the first opportunity to inspect the 24 surface contact pads on the bottom of the head and view the asteroid sample beneath the collector head.

The surface contact pads on the head trapped fine-grained rocks and dust directly from the surface layer of the asteroid Bennu when the sample collector made contact with it in October 2020. These materials will provide unique samples that will shed light on the conditions at the surface of Bennu. The asteroid material on and interior to the capture ring, which served as the secure base for the TAGSAM, also came from the sample collection event. The collected samples will provide valuable information about the geologic history of Bennu, its impact history, and implications for asteroid impact assessment.

Images of the bulk sample and early analysis results will be revealed during a live NASA event on Wednesday, October 11. These findings will contribute to a better understanding of how planets form, the origins of life, and the characteristics of near-Earth asteroids.

Nguồn: NASA

