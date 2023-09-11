Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Dự án 8: Kỹ thuật tiên phong đo khối lượng neutrino

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Researchers from Project 8 have developed a groundbreaking technique called Cyclotron Radiation Emission Spectroscopy (CRES) to measure the elusive neutrino’s mass. The humble neutrino, a subatomic particle that easily passes through matter, plays a significant role in our understanding of the universe. To fully comprehend the universe’s formation, scientists need to know the mass of the neutrino, but measuring it has proven challenging.

Project 8 aims to be the first to measure the neutrino’s mass using their innovative approach. Instead of trying to directly detect the neutrino, which is difficult due to its interaction with most detectors, the team focuses on beta decay, a natural process that emits energy when a rare radioactive form of hydrogen decays into a helium ion, an electron, and a neutrino.

By measuring the energy released during beta decay and knowing the total mass of the hydrogen isotope involved, researchers can calculate the missing energy, which corresponds to the neutrino’s mass and motion. With advancements in technology and scaling up, Project 8 believes they have a realistic chance of accurately pinning down the neutrino’s mass.

The researchers from Project 8 have carefully considered the pros and cons of their approach and are confident in its potential success. They have spent years developing methods to distinguish electron signals from electronic background noise, a crucial step in accurately measuring the neutrino’s effect on electron motion.

The technique utilized by Project 8, CRES, captures the microwave radiation emitted by newborn electrons as they spiral around in a magnetic field during beta decay. By analyzing the missing energy in this process, the researchers can determine the upper limits of the neutrino’s mass.

This innovative method has never been used before to measure tritium beta decays and place constraints on neutrino mass. Talia Weiss and Christine Claessens, members of the Project 8 team, performed the final analyses that established these limits.

Project 8’s pioneering approach has the potential to unlock a deeper understanding of the early evolution of the universe, as neutrinos played a crucial role during this period. Further advancements and scaling up of this technique could lead to a groundbreaking breakthrough in determining the elusive neutrino’s mass.

