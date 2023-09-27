Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Đạt được khúc xạ kép phá kỷ lục với Strontium Titanium Sulfide

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
Đạt được khúc xạ kép phá kỷ lục với Strontium Titanium Sulfide

A team of scientists and engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Southern California, and Washington University in St. Louis has developed a groundbreaking material capable of bending one infrared ray of light in two different directions. This crystal exhibits the highest degree of “double refraction” ever recorded on Earth, surpassing the team’s previous achievement. The material, called strontium titanium sulfide (STS), has the potential to revolutionize various applications such as night vision, Lidar, chemical sensing, and microscopy.

Refraction occurs when light passes from one substance to another, causing it to change direction. Double refraction occurs when light enters an anisotropic material with varying properties in different directions, splitting into two rays that travel in separate directions. The difference in refractive indices in these two directions is known as birefringence. The team was surprised to find that the birefringence of STS was three times greater than that of their previous record-holder, barium titanium sulfide (BTS), despite having a similar structure.

Upon further examination, it was discovered that STS had a larger repeating structure due to the presence of a few extra strontium atoms. This unexpected atomic-level change resulted in an enhanced refractive index along one direction of the material. The researchers believe that this observation opens up possibilities for finding similar materials where small external stimuli, such as bending or heating, can dynamically alter the material’s optical response. This discovery could lead to new classes of tunable optics applications.

Although the synthesis method currently only produces small flakes of STS, efforts are being made to refine the process and create larger single-crystal versions of the material. This breakthrough in achieving record-breaking double refraction highlights the potential for further advancements in the field of optics.

Nguồn:
– Advanced Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202303588

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments