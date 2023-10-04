Những hiểu biết mới về thành phần và vai trò của tro núi lửa trong khí quyển

Volcanic ash is not your typical dust. It is formed from minerals trapped in a silicate glass and can have far-reaching effects on climate, infrastructure, and human health. To better understand this complex material and its role in the atmosphere, researchers from Cornell University have characterized volcanic ash samples from various explosive eruptions.

The study, titled “Phases in Fine Volcanic Ash,” explores the composition and properties of volcanic ash, which is injected into the atmosphere during volcanic eruptions. The researchers collected samples from 40 eruptions and analyzed their size, tectonic background, and chemistry. By focusing on ash grains smaller than 45 microns, they aimed to understand the wider impacts of these fine particles, as they can be transported by atmospheric winds.

The findings revealed that the composition of volcanic ash varies significantly depending on grain size, tectonic setting, and chemistry. As the grain size becomes finer, the ash contains higher fractions of crystalline silica and salts, while the components of glass and iron oxide decrease. The researchers used techniques like X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy to identify and measure the proportions of minerals and glass in the samples.

The study highlights the wide variation in mineral content among different eruptions. For example, the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines produced a lot of feldspar and amphibole, while the recent Tajogaite eruptions in La Palma, Spain, were characterized by feldspar, clinopyroxene, and olivine. The researchers also observed an increase in salt content in finer grain ash, which has implications for human health and its impact on the ocean.

Understanding the composition and density of volcanic ash is crucial for atmospheric scientists studying its transport and effects on the Earth system. This study provides valuable data to better constrain volcanic ash mineral and glass composition and density. The researchers hope that their findings will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of volcanic ash on climate, biogeochemistry, and human health.

