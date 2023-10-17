Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Giới thiệu Voiijer: Nền tảng truyền thông xã hội dành cho những người đam mê thiên nhiên

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 17, 2023
Voiijer is a revolutionary social media platform that aims to reconnect people around the world with nature. Co-founded by seasoned explorer Michael Barth, creative technologist Michelle Excell, and global marketing executive Greg McConnell, Voiijer allows users to explore the wonders of the natural world through user-generated content and storytelling.

In today’s fast-paced world, the human connection with nature has been diminishing. This loss of interaction and care for the environment has significant implications for the wellbeing of the planet. Voiijer seeks to reverse this trend by making exploration accessible to all.

The platform has already gained traction with content creators such as mountaineer Kenton Cool, Mars astrobiologist Dr. Angélica Anglés, and photographer Mark Fisher. These adventurers share their latest discoveries and adventures, taking users along with them.

Voiijer goes beyond traditional social media platforms by sharing the full story of exploration. Instead of just presenting a snapshot or a beautiful image, Voiijer allows users to experience the action, education, and beauty of the natural world. The app provides real-time and in-depth access to the wonders of nature.

One of the key features of Voiijer is the ability to journey with top explorers on their expeditions. Users can follow renowned explorers like Dr. Meg Lowman, an expert in forest canopies, and Wilson Cheung, who ventures into the polar regions. These journeys offer real-time updates and insights into fascinating questions about the natural world.

Voiijer also showcases a global community of nature enthusiasts. Users can explore nature-focused content shared by enthusiasts worldwide, which changes constantly. This allows users to see how different people connect with nature and appreciate its beauty in various ways.

Additionally, Voiijer allows users to share their own adventures through photos, videos, written notes, audio recordings, and even 3D scans. The platform’s “Teaser” feature makes it easy to share posts on other social media profiles, inviting users’ existing social networks to experience their adventures firsthand.

Voiijer is a groundbreaking platform that not only fosters a deeper connection with the natural world but also amplifies knowledge about the environment on a broader scale. By bringing together millions of people’s perspectives, Voiijer aims to inspire discovery and promote a better understanding of our planet.

Nguồn:
– [PRNewswire](www.prnewswire.com)

