Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Trung Quốc có kế hoạch mở rộng Trạm vũ trụ Tiangong với các mô-đun mới

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 4, 2023
China revealed its plans to send new modules to its Tiangong space station in order to increase its volume and capabilities at the 47th International Astronautical Congress. Zhang Qiao of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) presented the plan to expand Tiangong from three modules to six. The expansion will involve launching a multi-functional expansion module with six docking ports, which will dock at the forward port of the core module. The timeline for these launches is estimated to be around four years from now. An expanded Tiangong would be over a third of the mass of the International Space Station (ISS), which is currently a massive 450 metric tons.

In addition to expansion, China is also developing expansion interfaces for hosting large external payloads and inflatable modules that can serve as habitats and verification for crewed lunar exploration. The Chinese space contractor, CASC, which includes CAST, is involved in developing and manufacturing the spacecraft and modules for Tiangong.

Other plans for Tiangong include the launch of a co-orbiting space telescope called Xuntian, which will be able to dock with the station for maintenance, repairs, refueling, and upgrades. The space station will also be equipped with 3D printers, intelligent robots, upgraded connectivity and robotic arms, and a space debris observation system. A digital twin of the station is also in the works.

China’s space activities are expanding, with plans to send astronauts to the moon and construct an International Lunar Research Station in the 2030s. They are also working on a Mars sample return mission. The growing scope of these projects reflects an increase in resources for the Chinese space sector, but may pose logistical, technical, and budgetary challenges.

Tiangong has also seen international cooperation, with over 100 scientific research projects initiated and selected experiments through the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. China is also seeking cooperation at the payload, technology, and module levels. They are considering opening Tiangong for various commercial purposes, including tourism, and have selected proposals for developing low-cost supply missions to the space station.

