Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Một chiếc vòng cổ cổ tiết lộ sự phức tạp xã hội của văn hóa đồ đá mới

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Một chiếc vòng cổ cổ tiết lộ sự phức tạp xã hội của văn hóa đồ đá mới

A recent study published in the journal PLOS ONE uncovers new insights into the social dynamics of Neolithic culture through the analysis of an ornate necklace discovered in a child’s grave in ancient Jordan. The research, conducted by Hala Alarashi and her colleagues from the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas in Spain and the Université Côte d’Azur in France, sheds light on the importance of body adornments and their role in conveying cultural values and personal identities.

The necklace, found at the Neolithic village of Ba’ja in Jordan, dates back to between 7400 and 6800 BCE. It consists of over 2,500 colorful stones and shells, two exceptional amber beads (the oldest known in the Levant), a large stone pendant, and a delicately engraved mother-of-pearl ring. Through careful analysis of the composition, craftsmanship, and spatial layout of these items, the researchers determined that they once formed a single multi-row necklace.

The making of this necklace involved meticulous work and the import of exotic materials from other regions. Its discovery provides valuable insights into the funerary practices of individuals with high social status during the Neolithic period. The necklace also reveals the complex social dynamics within the community of Ba’ja, involving artisans, traders, and high-status authorities who would commission such elaborate pieces.

The physical reconstruction of the necklace has now been displayed in the Petra Museum in Southern Jordan. This remarkable artifact serves as a testament to the cultural significance of body adornments and the intricate societal dynamics of the Neolithic period. Further research into this ancient culture is necessary to fully understand the complexities revealed by the study.

Nguồn:
– “Threads of memory: Reviving the ornament of a dead child at the Neolithic village of Ba`ja (Jordan)” by Hala Alarashi et al., PLOS ONE
– Image credit: Alarashi et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng Ingenuity lập kỷ lục tốc độ mặt đất mới trên sao Hỏa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments