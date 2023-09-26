Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Thí nghiệm Chi-Nu tăng cường an ninh hạt nhân và lò phản ứng năng lượng

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
The Chi-Nu physics experiment conducted at Los Alamos National Laboratory has yielded important data for enhancing nuclear security applications, criticality safety understanding, and the design of fast-neutron energy reactors. This years-long experiment focused on measuring the energy spectrum of neutrons emitted from neutron-induced fission, specifically studying the actinide elements uranium-238, uranium-235, and plutonium-239.

Physicist Keegan Kelly stated that this project has provided new insight into fission processes that were previously unobserved in any experiment. The final Chi-Nu study, which examined uranium-238, was recently published in Physical Review C. The experiment measured the prompt fission neutron spectrum of uranium-238, including the energy of the neutron inducing fission and the distribution of neutrons released as a result. This information is crucial for nuclear models, Monte Carlo calculations, and reactor performance evaluations.

The Chi-Nu experiment utilized a sophisticated apparatus consisting of 54 liquid scintillation neutron detectors and 22 lithium-glass detectors to measure neutrons in different energy ranges. A tungsten target was struck by a proton beam at the Weapons Neutron Research facility, generating neutrons that interacted with the uranium-238 isotope. The emitted neutrons were detected and recorded using either the liquid scintillator or lithium-glass detectors, depending on the energy range being tested.

The results from the Chi-Nu experiments, in conjunction with similar measurements on uranium-235 and plutonium-239, now serve as a primary source of experimental data for assessing the prompt-fission-neutron spectrum. These data play a crucial role in improving nuclear security and designing energy reactors.

Moving forward, the Chi-Nu team is expanding their research to include other actinide isotopes, such as plutonium-240 and uranium-233. They are also focusing on measuring neutrons emitted from neutron scattering reactions, which involve the transportation of neutrons through a material and the deposition of energy. The team’s skills and methodologies developed during the Chi-Nu project will be applied to these future endeavors, further advancing our understanding of nuclear processes.

Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory

By Mampho Brescia

