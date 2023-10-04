Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Chandrayaan-3: Tàu đổ bộ Vikram vượt quá mong đợi với thử nghiệm nhảy thành công

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 4, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Tàu đổ bộ Vikram vượt quá mong đợi với thử nghiệm nhảy thành công

Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

Nguồn:
– Ấn Độ ngày nay

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh L1 của Aditya đang trên đường đạt được điểm L1 sau 18 ngày: Chủ tịch ISRO

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

DLR xây dựng giường thử nghiệm cho Bot thám hiểm sao Hỏa và mặt trăng

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu mới cho thấy con người sống ở châu Mỹ sớm hơn nhiều so với suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh L1 của Aditya đang trên đường đạt được điểm L1 sau 18 ngày: Chủ tịch ISRO

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

DLR xây dựng giường thử nghiệm cho Bot thám hiểm sao Hỏa và mặt trăng

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu mới cho thấy con người sống ở châu Mỹ sớm hơn nhiều so với suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mưa sao băng Draconi ngoạn mục chiếu sáng bầu trời vào cuối tuần Lễ tạ ơn ở Ontario

Tháng Mười 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments