Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that it will wait another 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The organization will continue its efforts to revive the lander and rover until the next sunset on the Moon, which is scheduled for October 6. However, the ISRO chief, S Somnath, stated that it is uncertain when the contact will be established with the instruments of Chandrayaan-3.

The main challenge for the lander and rover would be to reactivate after enduring temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius. If the onboard instruments manage to survive the extreme cold on the Moon, they can spring back to life and carry on with their mission to gather and transmit information from the lunar surface for the next fourteen days.

Further testing has been done on the rover module of Chandrayaan-3, and it has been fully tested. The design similarity between Pragyan and Vikram allows for the tests that worked for Pragyan to also be applicable to Vikram. This increases the possibility of successful revival of the lander and rover.

After conducting experiments from August 23 to September 4, the rover and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 were put into a dormant state to withstand the extremely cold conditions at the Moon’s south pole.

Reviving the lander and rover would be significant not only for the continuation of their mission, but also for the additional information they could gather through subsequent experiments. Confirming the presence of water on the Moon would be a crucial discovery.

Nguồn:
– Thời báo Hindustan
– Bạc hà sống

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Tiết lộ hình dạng 3D và động lực học của Skyrmion từ tính trong vật liệu khối

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Cái nhìn thoáng qua về Sóng hấp dẫn của Dải Ngân hà với Bản đồ mô phỏng

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA trả lại thành công mẫu tiểu hành tinh

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Tiết lộ hình dạng 3D và động lực học của Skyrmion từ tính trong vật liệu khối

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cái nhìn thoáng qua về Sóng hấp dẫn của Dải Ngân hà với Bản đồ mô phỏng

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA trả lại thành công mẫu tiểu hành tinh

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Băng biển Nam Cực đạt mức thấp kỷ lục, cho thấy biến đổi khí hậu ngày càng tồi tệ

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments