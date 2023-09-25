Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về thành phần của Mặt trăng: Chandrayaan-3 khám phá nồng độ lưu huỳnh tăng cao

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 25, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has touched down near the south pole of the Moon, providing exciting new data and insights into the lunar surface. The lander’s rover, Pragyan, has detected the presence of sulfur in the lunar soil, which was unexpected given that sulfur is typically found in low concentrations in lunar rocks and soils.

The discovery of elevated sulfur concentration raises interesting possibilities for future lunar exploration. Sulfur could be a valuable resource for astronauts, as it could provide a means for living off the land. For instance, sulfur-based concrete could be used for construction, with the advantage of hardening within hours and being more wear-resistant. Sulfur could also be utilized for the development of solar cells, batteries, and fertilizer.

The measurement of sulfur also offers insights into the geologic system of the Moon. The composition of highland soils at the lunar poles could be fundamentally different from those at the equatorial regions due to varying environmental conditions. Additionally, the presence of sulfur in polar regions suggests the existence of an exceedingly thin lunar atmosphere and unique surface temperature conditions that allow sulfur to collect in solid form.

While the initial results are promising, further analysis and calibration of the data are necessary to confirm the exact amount of sulfur present. The Indian Space Research Organization is currently processing the data, and scientists are eagerly awaiting further measurements from Pragyan.

This landmark mission by Chandrayaan-3 not only enhances our understanding of the Moon’s composition but also enables us to ask new questions about its formation and evolution. The exploration of the lunar south pole region, which has not been studied from the surface before, opens up new avenues of scientific research.

