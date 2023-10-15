Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nhiếp ảnh gia vượt mây che phủ để chụp được nhật thực hiếm gặp

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Nhiếp ảnh gia vượt mây che phủ để chụp được nhật thực hiếm gặp

Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sử dụng Định lý 350 năm tuổi để khám phá những hiểu biết mới về ánh sáng

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học đề xuất một quy luật mới của tự nhiên mở rộng về sự tiến hóa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng Ingenuity lập kỷ lục tốc độ mặt đất mới trên sao Hỏa

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments