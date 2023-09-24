Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Hình dung vũ trụ hấp dẫn: Dữ liệu mô phỏng cho thấy các đài quan sát dựa trên không gian trong tương lai

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
Hình dung vũ trụ hấp dẫn: Dữ liệu mô phỏng cho thấy các đài quan sát dựa trên không gian trong tương lai

A team of astronomers has used simulated data to create a visualization of how space-based gravitational wave observatories could observe our galaxy. Gravitational waves, which are perturbations in spacetime, were predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity. These waves are changes to a gravitational field that travel at the speed of light. While imperceptible to us, they have been observed for the first time in 2015 by the LIGO interferometer observatory.

Earlier this year, a consortium of gravitational wave collaborations published data that strongly suggested the presence of a gravitational wave background, or the constant murmur of gravitational waves that permeates the universe. This background is similar to the surface of a gravitational ocean, unlike the specific waves observed by LIGO.

The visualization created by the astronomers uses simulated data from various sources, including stellar-mass black hole mergers, neutron star mergers, and the mergers of neutron stars and black holes. It shows bright spots to indicate stronger gravitational wave signals, with brighter spots representing areas with higher frequencies. The visualization also includes an inset graph showing the gravitational wave signal strength, frequency, and the limit of the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) mission, a planned space-based gravitational wave observatory.

Currently, no space-based gravitational wave observatory exists, but the launch of LISA is expected in 2037. LISA, consisting of three spacecraft in a triangular formation orbiting the Sun, will be able to detect gravitational waves at frequencies too low for ground-based detectors. With the feasibility review completed, LISA is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The future of science in space looks promising, with the development of space-based observatories like LISA alongside other missions such as the Habitable Worlds Observatory. Scientists are eager to explore the universe at every wavelength, including the gravitational waves predicted by Einstein.

