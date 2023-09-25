Cuộc sống thành thị

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 25, 2023
Nghiên cứu tác động của việc chuyển đổi biện pháp giảm thiểu đối với ếch đốm Columbia

Megan Winand, a master’s student at the University of British Columbia, is conducting research on the impacts of mitigation translocation on Columbia spotted frogs. Mitigation translocation involves moving animals from one location to another, usually to preserve their habitat during construction or development projects. This practice gained attention during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler, when over 1,000 amphibians, including the red-legged frog, were carefully relocated to ensure their survival.

Columbia spotted frogs are considered an “indicator species,” meaning their population reflects the overall health of an ecosystem. By tracking the movements of these frogs, Winand hopes to gain insights into the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and its impact on the frogs and their habitat.

Using radio trackers and transponder tags, Winand monitored the frogs in the Mayook Wetland in southeastern B.C. The frogs were divided into three groups: one left in their original habitat as a control group, one moved a short distance of about one kilometer, and another relocated a farther distance of about five kilometers. Over the summer months, Winand documented their movements and recorded their measurements.

This research project, conducted in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land, and Resource Stewardship, aims to shed light on the effectiveness of mitigation translocation and its potential implications. By answering basic questions about survival and movement, the study will pave the way for further exploration of topics such as resource competition, disease, and genetics. This research is crucial for developing informed conservation strategies and ensuring the long-term viability of Columbia spotted frogs and their ecosystems.

By Gabriel Botha

