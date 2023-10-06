Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các nhà thiên văn học khám phá những vật thể bất ngờ ngoài vành đai Kuiper

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Các nhà thiên văn học khám phá những vật thể bất ngờ ngoài vành đai Kuiper

In SYFY’s show The Ark, space travel seems unimaginably vast and exhilarating compared to our own real-world space exploration. However, recent analysis of archival data suggests that our own solar system may be even wider than previously thought. The crew of The Ark One, on their journey to Proxima centauri, the star closest to us, would have had the opportunity to see the farthest boundaries of our celestial neighborhood up close had they not been in stasis at the time.

Astronomers studying the fringes of the solar system rely on telescopes on Earth and in space to observe distant objects. Typically, our solar system extends out to about 50 astronomical units (AU), which is the average distance between the Earth and the Sun. Beyond that, there is mostly empty space, with a few spacecraft like Voyager and New Horizons venturing farther.

However, recent analyses using artificial intelligence to study archival data from the Subaru Telescope on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano uncovered a dozen objects orbiting beyond 60 AU. This is nearly a billion miles beyond the believed end of the Kuiper Belt. The findings, presented at a planetary science conference, have yet to be peer-reviewed, but if confirmed, they indicate that the Kuiper Belt may extend wider than previously imagined.

Interestingly, no objects were discovered between 50 and 60 AU, suggesting a potential gap between two distinct belts. However, the small sample size of identified objects makes it difficult to draw concrete conclusions.

Observations from the New Horizons space probe also support these findings. Scientists originally expected the levels of space dust to decrease significantly once the probe left the Kuiper Belt. However, this was not the case, suggesting the presence of larger objects colliding with one another and creating higher dust levels.

The New Horizons probe is currently at a distance of approximately 57 AU and is expected to reach 60 AU in October 2024. Scientists hope that once it reaches this distance, it can explore one of these enigmatic space rocks and uncover more about what lies beyond.

Nguồn: Không được cung cấp

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments